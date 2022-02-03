Robert Walton

Robert Allen Walton of Ladysmith entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Robert was born in Downing on Sept. 11, 1939, to Lyle and Mable (Slindee) Walton.
Robert graduated from Boyceville High School in 1957 and later graduated from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in 1973 with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Bible. Robert worked at different business industries in the River Falls area from spray painting furniture to working with auto part molds and big machinery. He moved from River Falls to Ladysmith in April 2017 to live closer to his family because he was developing dementia. He moved in with his daughter in September 2019 and was currently residing there.
Robert enjoyed living in River Falls and being with friends there. He liked the opportunities a big town offered, especially restaurants and shops!! He had a "Farmer Friend" he would spend time with on the farm and go to car shows with yearly if possible. He also had his church family and friends he enjoyed being with. He missed River Falls but was so thankful to be living with his family. He was always expressing thankfulness for the care and love he was receiving.
Robert never married but did have a daughter that was adopted to a Christian family as a baby. They were able to unite in 1988 and from there, made a story of life and adventures for 33 years. Robert loved spending time with his family!! He went to many school programs, church programs, baseball and football games, basketball games and other family events. Robert had a big heart and always wanted to make sure everyone in his family was taken care of and every child had opportunities to enjoy new activities as they grew up.
He enjoyed going to church, reading joke books, newspapers, old car and tractor books, going for walks and car rides, watching the clouds in the sky, going out to eat and having family gatherings. But what he did most was say, "Thank You". Robert was a very thankful person and thankful every day! And he would tell you every day! He loved the Lord Jesus, and his life showed it. A couple things he didn't like were broccoli, snow and cold and taking a nap — He didn't want to waste life by sleeping!!
And life he did enjoy!! You will be truly missed. Until we meet again in Heaven.
He is survived by his daughter, Helen Kay Van Patter of Ladysmith; grandchildren, Jon Van Patter of Glen Flora and Crystal (Jeff) Keepers of Sheldon; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Hunter, Evalynn, Joachim and Lila; one brother-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Mable (Slindee) Walton; brother, Leslie Walton and sisters, Lela Walton, Betty Ann Walton and Janis Meyer.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Sheldon One Hope Church, with visitation at 10 a.m. Pastor Dave Smith will officiate.
