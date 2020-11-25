William Johnson

William “Bill” G. Johnson, age 88, of Colby, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center with family by his side. A public visitation will be held from noon-12:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. A private service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Colby Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Colby VFW Post #2227. Family and friends can watch the service live on the funeral home’s Facebook page or after the service anytime on Facebook or the website.