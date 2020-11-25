William Johnson

William “Bill” G. Johnson, age 88, of Colby, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center with family by his side.
Bill was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Ladysmith, to Oswald and Agnes (Krisik) Johnson. He attended grade school in the town of Cedar Rapids and graduated from Glen Flora High School in 1950. Bill enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War from 1952-1953.
On Sept. 14, 1957, Bill married Barbara Parpart. Barbara passed away on June 2, 1988. They moved to the Colby area in 1960, where they purchased a dairy farm in 1964 in the town of Hull. He retired from farming in 2009.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors from gardening, planting crops and working on farm machinery. He also enjoyed the time spent with his cats. Bill was a hardworking, loving and compassionate father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Bill is survived by his children,Duane (Lynnette) Johnson and Randy Johnson, both of Colby, and Dennis (Chris) Johnson of Stratford; his grandchildren, Jason (Nicki) Johnson, Brittany (Jamie) Griepentrog, Taylor Johnson and Devin Johnson; his step great-grandchildren, Macy and Talen Griepentrog. He is further survived by his siblings, twin brother Edward (Rose) Johnson, Robert Johnson, Virginia Kopacz, Marian (Richard) Tobias and Margaret (Mike) Scrivner and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; spouse, Barbara; in-laws, Arthur and Lillian and his brother-in-law, Ray Kopacz.
A public visitation will be held from noon-12:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. A private service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Colby Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Colby VFW Post #2227. Family and friends can watch the service live on the funeral home’s Facebook page or after the service anytime on Facebook or the website. We encourage those in attendance to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines by sanitizing, wearing a mask (if able) and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marathon County Humane Society.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses of 4 North and CCU of Marshfield Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com.
