Alexander J. “Alex” Sieja, 92, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Park Manor in Park Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Burial will follow in the Ss. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., Saturday, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
