Vernon Potter

Vernon L. Potter went to his heavenly home with Jesus on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He had COVID.
Vernon was born in 1953 to Vernon and Theresa Potter in St. Paul, Minn.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Rebecca Martin-Potter; his sister, Chris (Doug) Wilman and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his son, Daniel Potter and his children. He is further survived by his stepson, Kevin Johnson and his children, their stepdaughters and their children.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother.
There will be a memorial service toward the end of April to be announced when and where.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.