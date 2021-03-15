Kathy Pugh, 60 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home.
Kathy was born on Aug. 28, 1960, in Ladysmith, to Robert and Dorothy Jenness. She married Donald Pugh, Jr. in Ladysmith on Nov. 4, 1995. She had a passion for her animals, which included ferrets, cats, dogs and horses. She also enjoyed sewing.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter,Stacy (Kurt) Wiemer of Gilman; granddaughter, Taylor Krajewski of Watertown and brother, Bobby (Christine) Jenness of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Jenness of Ladysmith.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
