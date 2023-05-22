Elizabeth Hayden

Elizabeth “Betty” Irene Hayden, 94, of Bruce, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, with her boys at her side.
Betty was born June 22, 1928. She was the daughter of Arnold and Hilda (Senff) Feller of Bruce.
She married Lynn Hayden in 1947. They had five boys, Harley (Kathleen), Mark (Sharon), Gary (Pam), Scot (Jodi) and Tom (Shelly). We lost Lynn in 2000.
Betty had nine grandchildren, Sally, Chris, Andy, Samantha, Lindsey, Nathan, Cory, Alison and Clayton. She was the best Grandma. She taught them the love of watching the birds, gardening, sewing, and cooking — all of which were her favorite things.
Betty was then blessed with expanding the family with her four great grandchildren, Anika, Rona, Nola and Eira. She spoke of them often, cherished the pictures from the ones far away, and loved the visits with many hugs, kisses, and she especially loved having tea parties.
Before having a family, Betty worked as a telephone operator and also trained as an air traffic controller while Lynn was stationed in California. She was fortunate to be able to be a stay-at-home mom and care for her family. She ended her working career as a cafeteria worker for the Bruce School District once the last son was in high school.
Betty was the sweetest and kindest lady that loved her family beyond words. Mom-Grandma-Great Grandma, we will miss your beautiful smile. But, mostly, we will miss your soft, gentle hands, and giving you hugs and kisses and you giving them back with all of your heart.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 25, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with David Willingham officiating. Burial will follow in Bruce Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the Island Lake Church of Christ.
