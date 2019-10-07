Clara Mae Scrivner, age 89, of New Glarus formerly of Browntown, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the New Glarus Home.
Clara Mae was born on March 21, 1930, the daughter of George and Astrid (Swanson) Flint in Hales Corners. She graduated high school in Glen Flora. She was united in marriage to John W. Scrivner on May 2, 1960 in Hawkins.
She had been a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. She enjoyed reading and fishing. She worked for many years at American Hoist in St. Paul, Minn.
Clara Mae is survived by her son, John Scrivner of Tomah; daughter, Julie (Wayne) Adams of Browntown; five grandchildren, Nathan Ruthven, Dustin Ruthven, Rebecca Ruthven, Amanda Ruthven and Racheal Sillman; 12 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Robert Flint and Dale (Kathy) Flint of Phoenix, Ariz.; and her sister, Nona Ann (William) Schriber of Rice Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Sonny and Alvin.
A celebration of Clara Mae’s life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
