Clara Mae Scrivner, age 89, of New Glarus formerly of Browntown, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the New Glarus Home. A celebration of Clara Mae’s life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.