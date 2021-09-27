Amanda Saarela

Amanda Rose Saarela, 42, of Burnsville, Minn., passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, after a 6-month battle with metastatic melanoma. Her family was by her side when her body couldn’t hold her anymore, and it finally set her free dispersing that energy back out into our universe.
Amanda was born on June 28, 1979. She was the oldest of four children born to Jerry and Dixie Dillivan of Exeland.
Amanda’s creativity and craftiness were always on display. She had a deep appreciation for architectural design and contemporary art which led her to pursue a degree in design. Her beautiful and creative personality shined through in all she did.
Amanda shared a love of live music with her husband. They never missed an opportunity to see their favorite artists, which sometimes took her on long and epic road trips across the country.
Amanda was preceded in death by the love of her life, Luke Saarela who died of Leukemia in 2018.
She is survived by her parents, Dixie and Jerry Dillivan; her sisters, Christy (Kent) Craemer of St. Cloud, Minn., and Sara Dillivan-Graves (Robert) of Madison, and her brothers, Bryan (Sarah) Dillivan of Eau Claire and Peter Saarela of Cloquet, Minn. She is also survived by her parents-in-law, Rhonda and Daniel Saarela of Duluth, Minn. and seven nieces and nephews, Noah, Juliana, Cal, Maya, Oarabile, Seth and Mirembe.
Amanda took her role as aunt seriously and loved these children as her own. She was always challenging her nieces and nephews to random trivia and teaching them to think critically.
Amanda is also survived by a vast network of close and amazing friends throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota who walked her journey with her at different stages of this game called life. Each one forever imprinted by her awesomeness.
Amanda lived a beautiful, exciting, mundane and sometimes tragic life, as we all will. She enjoyed nature, hiking, and annual camping trips with friends. She loved learning and was constantly reading, listening to podcasts, and watching documentaries to gain a further understanding of the world around her.
Unfortunately, on Sept. 19, 2021, she ran out of days; but those who knew her will be forever grateful for the time they shared with her while her energy was in Amanda form.
The energy that flowed through her in life is still here on this earth. According to the law of conservation of energy, not a bit of Amanda is gone; she’s just less orderly.
Her life will be celebrated for years to come with her siblings sprinkling her remains in various awesome, and some sketchy, locations.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider spending that money on an experience with your loved ones and creating a few lasting memories of your own.
No hard feelings.
A celebration of life will be held for her at Memorial Park in Ladysmith on Saturday, Oct. 9, from noon-3pm.
