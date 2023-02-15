Bruce Hanson

Bruce G. Hanson, 74, of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Care and Rehab-Barron. A memorial service will be held at the Ladysmith Christian Church (Church of Christ) at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, with visitation one hour prior to the service. There will also be a visitation on Friday, Feb. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the church.