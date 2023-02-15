Bruce Hanson

Bruce G. Hanson, 74, of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Care and Rehab-Barron.
Bruce was a resident of Ladysmith, where he graduated from Ladysmith High school and farmed south of Ladysmith on the family farm with his dad and brother. He met his wife Chris in high school and they married after graduation and had three daughters. He had many jobs which included farmer, bus driver, laborer at BJ Wood Products and truck driving. He retired from truck driving.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Alice, and his brother, Allen. Also preceding him him in death was his wife of more than 50 years.
He is survived by his three daughters, Lea (Bob) Balczewski of Exeland, Julie (Scott) Tishacek of Eau Claire and Allison Hanson of Ladysmith along with three granddaughters, Nicole (Andy) Kragness of Eau Claire, Morgan (Jerry) Sports of Ladysmith and Riley Godfrey of Ladysmith.
A memorial service will be held at the Ladysmith Christian Church (Church of Christ) at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, with visitation one hour prior to the service. There will also be a visitation on Friday, Feb. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.