Norris Erickson, 95, of Prentice, passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Norris was born on May 22, 1926, to Arthur and Clara (Nelson) Erickson in Glen Flora.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring.
Please check heindlfuneralhome.com for service details at a later date.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
