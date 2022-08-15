Beverly Pettit

Beverly “Bev” Pettit, 79, of Ladysmith, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake, with family be her side. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with the service starting at 11 a.m. Deacon Craig Voldberg will be officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.