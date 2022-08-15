Beverly Pettit

Beverly “Bev” Pettit, 79, of Ladysmith, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake, with family be her side. She was born to parents, Lottie and Charles Driscoll, on Jan. 14, 1943, in Neenah.
Bev married Robert “Bob” Pettit in Ladysmith on April 16, 1960. She loved camping, puzzles, playing bingo and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Bev is survived by her daughters, Sue (Art) Brown of Hawkins, Kathy (Russell) Blake of Grove, Okla., Rose (Al) Warwick of Ladysmith and sons, Jeff Pettit of Ladysmith and Oliver Pettit of Rice Lake, along with 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lottie and Charles Driscoll, her loving husband Robert “Bob” Pettit, her son Robert Pettit, her daughter Tammy Lawrence and a grandson Christopher Brown, her sister Grace Schrieber, and brothers Donald, Richard, and Chuck Driscoll.
A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with the service starting at 11 a.m. Deacon Craig Voldberg will be officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
