Mary Zickuhr

On March 14, 1942, the Security State Bank in Ladysmith Wisconsin had its first ever day to secure one million dollars in assets. Its president, Fenton J. Manning was thrilled with the success, but he was occupied with a more significant event; his wife Margaret (McNamara) gave birth to their only daughter that day. Mary Margaret Manning, thence forth would be referred to as ”The Million Dollar Baby”. She grew into a happy little girl with ringlet curls and piercing blue eyes. Mary had three older brothers, the youngest of which was 14 when she was born. They all cherished and challenged her. When asked how she learned to ride a bike she would say “my brothers took me to the tallest hill in Ladysmith and pushed me down.” She learned to ski the same way. She had friends and did well in school. She would often say her childhood was picture perfect; every time she watched a movie about the 50s, she would comment that her childhood was really like that, from poodle skirts to soda fountains. She was valedictorian of her High School class. Mary was queen of Mardi Gras.
Mary had a lifelong love of reading. After high school she went on to college and graduated from UW- Eau Claire with a degree in English and a minor in Library science. Her career in the library would have to wait because she got married and started a family. She had three daughters, Michelle, Melissa, and Margaret. And so began the busy years of raising kids. She was fortunate to have her husband and true partner Robert “Bob” Zickuhr by her side to share the responsibilities and the joy. Mary often said this was her favorite time in life. She and Bob moved into the green A-frame on Orinda Ct. in Milwaukee. She enjoyed maintaining a pristine home and especially loved tending her garden. They always made time for socializing with friends and meeting the teacher crew at Manning’s Restaurant every Friday night. Mary loved to travel. She went to China, Ireland, and most of the U.S. but her favorite place to travel was home to the Northwoods of Wisconsin every 4th of July to gather with her extended family for stories, fireworks, and fun times.
Once all of her daughters were in school, Mary joined the work force and was offered a position at a computer teaching center in Milwaukee Public Schools. She enjoyed the schedule and the people she worked with. She eventually was able to transfer to a school library. She felt at home among the books, helping students learn to enjoy reading, and organizing everything in sight.
As her daughters got older and she and Bob retired, they moved to Big Cedar Lake. As grandchildren came, she became “Hammah” and then “Grandma Honey”. Mary loved her grandchildren and relished watching them grow and live happy lives.
Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters at her apartment at Elizabeth Residence as Bob the cardinal sat in her bird feeder. Mary would want everyone to know that she would rather they drink a toast to her, dance, and sing than mourn her. She was cherished by her late husband Bob Zickuhr. Mary was adored and loved by her daughters and their spouses Michelle and Jesse Gonzales, Melissa Zickuhr and Pat Costello, and Margaret Zickuhr Zolp and Ryan Zolp, and her grandchildren, Eric Kohnke, Amanda Egnarski (Brandon), Andrew Jacobson - Blake, Jessie, and Josh Costello - and Danny Zolp. And her great grandchildren Lily, Cooper, and Brody Kohnke, and Keevie Egnarski, as well as countless nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend, WI, followed by a memorial service in Mary’s honor after which the family invites you to join in a luncheon. Memorials may be directed to the Friends of West Bend Community Memorial Library.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
