Anina Bearrood

Anina Louise Bearrood, of Altoona, passed away at the age of 82, on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens memory care facility in Altoona. A “Celebration of Life” service will be at noon, Saturday, July 9, at Chapel Heights Methodist Church in Eau Claire, 300 E. Hamilton Ave., Wis. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.