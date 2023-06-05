James Janota

James "Jim" Janota, age 68, passed away with his family by his side after
a long, courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Chetek.
Jim was born to Ardith (Cole) and Rogers Janota on Dec. 13, 1954, in
Chippewa Falls.
He was born and raised in the Chetek area on the family farm and graduated
from Chetek High School in 1973. On July 10, 1976, he married Cindy
(Rogers) and they had two sons, Kevin and Michael. Jim enjoyed spending
time with his family, deer hunting, racing snowmobiles, ice fishing,
riding motorcycle, trap/target shooting and traveling. Jim was also a
pilot and built his own airplane that he loved to fly.
Jim and Cindy farmed for a few years before he drove truck over the road for several years. Later, he became the IT Director at the Bruce School District where he worked for 19 years until his retirement. While working at the school, he was also the golf team coach and started the school's trap team while he was an NRA-certified coach. Jim also started his grandkids into racing go-karts and loved watching them race. His travels included many trips to Las Vegas, a cruise in the Caribbean, hunting trips out west, Yellowstone National Park and annual trips to EAA Airventure in Oshkosh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ardith and Rogers Janota.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy Janota; sons, Kevin (Shawna) Janota
and Michael(Ashley) Janota; grandchildren, Luccas, Loralai, Justin, Lexee,
and Dylan; sisters, Jean(Smokey) Eastman, Julie (Al) Amundson;
brother, Joe Janota, as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving
family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Burnham-Ours Kolstad Funeral Home,
in Chetek, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at noon. A visitation
will be held prior from 10 a.m., until the time of service.
Burial will be at a later date.
Burnham-Ours Kolstad Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with
arrangements.
