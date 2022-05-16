Wallace John Checkalski, age 99, a long-time Weyerhaeuser resident, passed away at Woodstone Senior Living, Rice Lake, on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Visitation for Wallace Checkalski will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 19, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m..
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 20, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Military honors provided by Weyerhaeuser VFW Post 5780 will follow the Mass at the church at noon with a meal to follow also at the church.
The family will have a private graveside ceremony on Saturday.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
Commented