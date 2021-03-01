Arlene Strop[

On Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, Arlene Laura (Lybert) Strop went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 87. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings, with Father David Hennen officiating. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to view the Mass on the church's Facebook page starting at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12.