Arlene Strop[

On Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, Arlene Laura (Lybert) Strop went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 87.
Arlene was born on Aug. 18, 1933, on a farm in Tony. She married Gerald Strop on Aug. 1, 1959, spent time teaching elementary school in Elgin, Ill., and was the payroll clerk for the Hastings School District for over 20 years.
Arlene was many things throughout her life; a loving wife and mother, a soft and snuggly grandma and a caring friend. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening and fishing. Nobody could pull off a wide-brimmed khaki hat under the hot Canadian sun quite like Arlene. She was a gifted seamstress, a homemade popsicle maker, and an “everything from scratch” baker with an infamous love for revving up an electric knife.
Even more than the things she did, Arlene will be remembered for the person she was, a woman of quiet strength and endless grit who fiercely loved and accepted those who came into her life. She treated everyone like family, whether she had known them for 10 years or 10 minutes. Arlene never grabbed the spotlight for herself, but was always present to enjoy the antics and activities of her kids and grandkids with a laugh and a spirited twinkle in her blue eyes.
She was a woman who never failed to show up for the people she loved; at church, for basketball games, at recitals or concerts and for every crazy costume party her family decided to throw. No matter how far away, Arlene made it a priority to be present and support the people around her. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her loved ones. And in turn, she blessed the lives of everyone around her with her enormous heart, unending compassion, and unforgettable spirit.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Gerald, and their five children, Brian (Denise), Randy (Kim), Kevin (Mereyle), Rebecca and Wade (Janelle). Her precious memory will also live on through her 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
You can honor Arlene by sharing special memories and favorite photos on Kudoboard or by clicking here to share memories.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings, with Father David Hennen officiating. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to view the Mass on the church's Facebook page starting at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to SEAS Sharing & Caring Hands Ministry or to the donor's choice in memory of Arlene.
Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
