John Edmund Wesley, 94, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home about a tenth of a mile from where he was born at home to Ed and Mamie Wesley on Feb. 13, 1926.
John had lived in San Diego, Calif. and in Mission, Texas, but most of his life he lived in Holcombe. He graduated from Holcombe High School. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a logger, a farmer, a bee keeper, worked on road construction, worked for the town of Lake Holcombe, owned a grocery store, owned a campground/root beer stand and worked for the U. S. Postal service as a rural letter carrier.
Some of these jobs overlapped others. He was a hard working, kind, peace loving man, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, going fishing, hunting and keeping up to date on current events of the world, but truly enjoyed his grand and great-grandchildren the most.
He married Betty Knowlton on Oct. 15, 1949. She preceded him in death in 1979. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his son, William Tripp; brother-in-law, Robert Knowlton and his sisters and their husbands, Echo (Perry) Fisk, Dorothy (Harold) Hovey, Sophia (Norman) Kron and Emma Wesley.
He married Marilyn Ewer on May 21, 1988. She survives him, as do children Susan Dahlstrom of Conrath, Donna (Kelly) Decorah of Marshfield, Mike (Lorie) Wesley of Holcombe and Lynn Wesley of Holcombe; step-children, Debbie (Bill) Kochevar of Sheldon, Dennis (Judy) Ewer of Eau Claire, Jeff (Jessica) Ewer of Sheldon, John (Charissa) Ewer of Holcombe and Jim (Jill) Ewer, Conrath. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Delores Larson, Marie Mahoney and Eva Kahler and many nieces and nephews.
As per John's request he was cremated with interment to be at Holcombe Cemetery.
We celebrate with joy the 94 years of John Wesley on this earth.
