Dorothy Wilson

Dorothy M. Wilson, age 94, of Barron and formerly of Cameron, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Monroe Manor in Barron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron with Father Balaraju Polisetty officiating. Visitation will be held for the hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron.