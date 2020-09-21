Dorothy Wilson

Dorothy M. Wilson, age 94, of Barron and formerly of Cameron, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Monroe Manor in Barron.
Dorothy was born on Nov. 14, 1925, to Reno and Edith (Rogers) Farley at Jefferson, Iowa. The family moved to a farm in Ladysmith when Dorothy was quite young. On Aug. 7, 1948, she was married to Warren Wilson of Cameron where the couple raised their four children. During WWII, Dorothy worked in Chicago as a print press operator of federal documents. She retired after many years as a bookkeeper for the Bank of Cameron. She enjoyed playing golf, walking, bowling, gardening, baking and playing cards with her friends at the Cameron Senior Citizens Center.
In her younger years, Dorothy served as a Brownie Leader and was an active member of the Altar & Rosary Society of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Dan (Nancy) Wilson of Holcombe and David (Kathy) Wilson of Chetek; her daughter, Marian (Dan) Selleck of Cameron; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Roger Farley of Riverside, Calif., as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Warren in 2000; her daughter, Patricia Frisinger in 2014; her brothers, Ed and Clarence Farley and her sister, Joan Farley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron with Father Balaraju Polisetty officiating. Visitation will be held for the hour prior to services at the church. Due to the COVID-19 recommendations, face coverings and social distancing practices will be required for those attending. No luncheon will be served.
Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cameron Senior Citizens Center or St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
