James D. McFarland, 82, of Exeland, died on Monday, July 19, 2021.
A graveside committal service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the Bruce Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
James D. McFarland, 82, of Exeland, died on Monday, July 19, 2021.
A graveside committal service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the Bruce Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.