Dianne Knowlton

Dianne K. Knowlton, 79, of Chetek, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Meadowbrook Nursing and Rehab in Chetek.
Dianne was born on Sept. 2, 1940, in Ladysmith, and grew up at Fireside Lodge Resort with her family. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in education in 1962. She married Eugene Knowlton on April 1, 1977.
Dianne was an elementary teacher in Chetek for three years, then owned and managed Dianne’s Supper Club in Chetek for almost 10 years. She spent 20 years providing service to others through her employment at Aurora Community Services, House Calls, New Concepts, Northern Pines and Community Care.
In her retirement, she became mayor of the city of Chetek for eight years.
She was a member of the Lions Club for many years, the Chetek Hydroflites Waterski Club and enjoyed the Calhoun Memorial Library.
Survivors include her stepchildren, Joyce Knowlton of Hudson, Steven Knowlton of Eau Claire, Alan Knowlton of Chetek and James Knowlton of Chetek; grandson, Brett Knowlton of Chetek; nephews, Roger Kozel of Minneapolis, Minn. Robert and Debbie Kozel (Matthew and Christopher) of Forest Lake.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Knowlton; stepson, Robert Knowlton; brothers, Allen, Harry, Robert and Charles and sister, Gladys.
There will be no public service.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Chetek Cemetery.
In lieu of memorials, please donate to the Chetek Hydroflites Waterski Club at www.hydroflites.com/donate or Calhoun Memorial Library.
