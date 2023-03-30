Richard Longanecker

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Richard (Rick) Longanecker went to his eternal home in Heaven.
Rick was born in Centerville, Ind., on Aug. 10, 1953, to William and Kathryn (Lipps) Longanecker. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps and in the National Guard. Rick earned his ministerial degree from Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, N.D., which is where he found the love of his life, Kayleen Glotfelty. They were married 44 years and raised four spectacular children.
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, enjoying many activities such as hunting, fishing, and playing cards. Rick cared about people and was quick to laugh, which could be heard throughout the room. When he wasn’t caring for his family, he was serving his community as a local minister. He was generous to those in need and loved sharing his testimony and witnessing to others about the life changing love of Christ.
Rick is survived by his spouse, Kayleen (Glotfelty) Longanecker; four children, Amos (Angel) Longanecker, Alan (Lezlie) Longanecker, Cheri (Josh) King and Chad (Laura) Longanecker; nine grandchildren; four siblings, Patty Cook, June Hines, William (Jeanne) Longanecker and Emma Batdorf; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents, William and Kathryn Longanecker; and three siblings, Merle (Butch) Longanecker, Carol Ebersole and Linda Johnson.
Services for Rick will be held on Saturday, April 8, at Abundant Life Church in Cameron. Family will be available for visitation and sharing of memories from 9-11 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.