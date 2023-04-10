Rita Cigan

Rita J. Cigan, 86, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Country Terrace Assisted Living-Stanley.
Rita was born on April 11, 1936, in Menomonie the daughter of the late John and Florence (Traxler) Breitzman. Rita grew up on the family farm and later graduated from Regis High School. She married Joseph Cigan, Sr., on Oct. 29, 1955, at the Russian Orthodox Church-Huron. The couple continued operation of the family farm in Ruby. Rita was a devoted wife to Joe for 67 years and a loving mother to her six children. Behind the scenes, she provided record keeping and accounting services for the Cigan Auction Team and family farm.
The most important thing to Rita was family. Throughout her life she created the kind of home that kept generations comfortable, well-fed and loved. Rita was generous with her time and believed in making memories over material things. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will carry those treasures in their hearts forever. Some of the fondest family memories were holidays at the farm, sleigh rides, baking cookies and simple visits around the kitchen table.
Rita was an amazing cook, most of the time from scratch. There was always a seat at the table and you never went away hungry. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, family pets but most of all she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her children, Deb (Otis) Gallett of Gilman, Linda Boettcher of Holcombe, Mark (Brenda) Cigan of Holcombe, Laura (Darren) Story of Fond du Lac, Tom (Denise) Cigan of Chippewa Falls and Joe Cigan Jr. of Holcombe. From these six children came 13 grandchildren — Odessa, Sara and Brianna, Mathew and Lacey, Derek, Amy and Samantha, Skylar and Kendra, and Ashley, Mariah and Tyler; and to this date, 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ann (Ken) Dudash of Clermont, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe (2020); her brothers, Jack and Robert and her sisters, Betty, Mary and Alberta.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at Holcombe United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Holcombe Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.