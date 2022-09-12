David Jennerman

David E. Jennerman, 70, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home after nearly a year long battle with ALS. A visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home with Chaplin Fred Baltrusis officiating. Military Burial Rites were performed by the U.S. Air Force and the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Burial will be at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.