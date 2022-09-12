David Jennerman

David E. Jennerman, 70, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home after nearly a year long battle with ALS.
He was born on May 9, 1952, in Ladysmith to Hallie Ward and Eula Belle (Richardson) Jennerman and was a life long resident of Ladysmith.
On Sept. 10, 2005, he married Peggy Van Patter in Ladysmith. They did everything together. They enjoyed working outside together, working on cars, mowers, etc.; anything that needed fixing. They also enjoyed riding motorcycles with their friends going on mostly military veteran rides or fundraisers for the disabled. David also enjoyed going to the Tomahawk Bike Rally with his close friends.
David joined the Air Force military one week after graduating high school. He served our great country for 21 years before retiring. He was previously married to Song Suk until her passing. They had two children. He married Peggy Van Patter after moving back to Ladysmith upon his retirement from the Air Force. On Sept. 10, 2022, they would have celebrated their 17th anniversary. David and Peggy had been together for 21 years.
David is survived by his children, Michael (Nikki) Jennerman and Georgina (James) Nelsen; stepchildren, Elizabeth (Andy) Holman, Michelle Lew, Jacqueline (Tony) Bernard and Michael (Kim) Lew; 14 grandchildren; brothers, Danial Jennerman and Albert (Margaret) Jennerman and sisters, Nancy (Bill) Hall and Sue Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife and two brothers, John and Hugh Jennerman and a sister, Jane Clayton.
A visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home with Chaplin Fred Baltrusis officiating. Military Burial Rites were performed by the U.S. Air Force and the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Burial will be at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Commented