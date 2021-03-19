Kristin Schneider

Kristin P. Schneider, (nee Ottum), age 65, of Anoka, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after battling COPD.
She loved her family and friends, especially her granddaughters, Aubrey and Avery.
Kristin graduated in 1973 from Bruce High School, where she was a cheerleader. Kristin and husband, Tom, have lived in Anoka, Minn. since 1979.
Kristin is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom; daughter, Amber Walker (PJ); son, Timothy; granddaughters, Aubrey and Avery; brother, Olaf; brothers-in-law, Rick Schneider (Laurie), Paul Schneider (Janet) and Ronald Pinnow and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Ottum; father, Duane Ottum; and sister, Sigrid Pinnow.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 26, at Radisson Road Baptist Church 13627 Radisson Rd. NE, Ham Lake, MN, 55304 with a visitation 1 hour before service.
Internment will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, at Bruce Cemetery, in Bruce. Memorials preferred to donors choice.
Arrangements are being prepared by Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, St. Paul, Minn., at www.johnsonpeterson.com.
