Kristin Schneider

Kristin P. Schneider, (nee Ottum), age 65, of Anoka, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after battling COPD. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 26, at Radisson Road Baptist Church 13627 Radisson Rd. NE, Ham Lake, MN, 55304 with a visitation 1 hour before service. Internment will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, at Bruce Cemetery, in Bruce. Memorials preferred to donors choice.