Elwin Dodge

Elwin E. Dodge, 52, of Jump River, died suddenly, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Elwin was born on July 8, 1967,in Chippewa Falls,to Zane and Mary Jane (Close) Dodge. He grew up in Hannibal and graduated from Gilman High School. He went on to receive an auto body degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College.
He worked many years for Happy Days Auto Body in Altoona until recently when he opened Hometown Auto Body in Jump River.
Elwin was a man of few words. His quietness never spoke to his kindness or his heart of gold.
He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Dodge; his parents, Zane and Mary Jane Dodge of Gilman; his siblings, Wayne Dodge of Chippewa Falls, Warren (Cheryl) Dodge of Gilman, Barbara (Chuck Quilling) Dodge of Big Lake, Minn., Susan Elphick of Marshall and Virginia (Glen) Dawson of Janesville; his nieces, Denise, Renee and Shauna; nephews, Jeremy, Joshua and Ryan; his best pals, Delbert Keepers and Mr. Barker and friend, Kelly Winn.
A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Jump River Community Center. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the center.
Inurnment will follow in Hannibal Cemetery.
Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.
