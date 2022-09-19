Roger Kromrey

Roger A. Kromrey, 89, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at home.
Roger was born on Oct. 13, 1932, in Star Prairie, Wis., to Joseph and Emma Kromrey. Roger grew up in Ladysmith and enlisted in the Air Force at 19 years of age. He served as an airplane electrician stationed in England and Libya.
In November 1956, Roger married Dolores Daniels in Weyerhaeuser. Roger and Dolores began their family in Milwaukee, Wis., and moved back to Ladysmith in 1972 where he owned and operated the Sear’s store.
Roger loved to fish, hunt, garden, make maple syrup and spending time with friends and family. He always had a project going. During the day you could find him spending time on his front porch and visiting with whoever would go by.
Roger is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores; his five children, Wayne (Renee), Cynthia Kromrey, Dina (Mark) Tschanz, Kevin Kromrey and Rod (Angie) Kromrey. Roger had 13 grandchildren, Jennifer, Joseph, Jeffrey, Kurt, Heather, Cassie, Evan, Kaitlin, Tyler, Kraig, Tyler, Nathan and Lauren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice (Dave) Jandrt and Diana Beise and a brother, Stanley Kromrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roland.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11a.m., Friday, Sept. 23, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, with an hour of visitation before the service. Burial with military honors will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
