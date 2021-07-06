Sandra Keiser

Sandra Rose Bundgaard Keiser, 65, of Holcombe, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Sandra graduated from Bruce High School in 1974. She then moved to Minneapolis, San Jose, Calif. and Big Fork, Mont. and married Fred Keiser.
Sandra was an executive assistant for many years before moving to Kewaskum, then establishing her homestead in Holcombe.
She was passionate about her Christianity, friends, family, animals, art and anything that had to do with the great outdoors.
Sandra is survived by her brothers, Robert (Becky) Bundgaard of Weyerhaeuser and Van (Lory Gramberg) Bundgaard of Bruce. She is also survived by her sister, Susan (Mark) Szuster of Kewaskum.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Arne and Beverly (Girard) Bundgaard and brothers, Lawrence, Bradley and Thomas Bundgaard.
Memorial donations may be given to the Rusk County Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.