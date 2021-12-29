SallyAnn Fritz

SallyAnn Sharon Fritz, 78, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.
SallyAnn was born on Oct. 22, 1943, in Barron, to Fred and Agnus (Slayton) Bauch. She was the youngest of 16 children.
When she was 6 weeks old, her mother passed away. SallyAnn went to live in Montana with her older sister until she was 4 years old. She then joined the rest of her family. She went to numerous schools and graduated from Weyerhaeuser in 1962. She went to college at UW-Superior for 1 year. She then went to work at J.C. Penney’s in Minneapolis. She married Laurence Fritz on April 15, 1967 in Watertown, S.D. They then moved to Weyerhaeuser to farm until they divorced in 1989.
They had one son Lance who was born on June 24, 1976. She worked for numerous years at Sugar Bohl Farm milking cows. In November of 1989 she had a car accident where she broke her neck. She then went to WITC to get her accounting degree. She retired from Wal-Mart after 25 years. She enjoyed a good game of 500, cribbage, knitting and crocheting.
SallyAnn is survived by her sisters, Katherine Kotulski of Weyerhaeuser and Maxine Olson of Edina, Minn.; her brother, Raymond (Joanne) of Plymouth, Minn.; her sister-in-law, Phyllis of Minneapolis, Minn. and two special nieces, Sue (Rich) Hamholm and Cindy (Butch) Ludwikowski, along with many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Lance Fritz; parents Fred and Agnus; sisters, Gladies (Bill) LaLiberty, Lorraine (Oliver) Baalrud, Grace (Russell) Weise, Bernice, Joann (Donald) Bilderback and Rosemary (Roy) Hill; brothers, Lenard (Frieda), Hubert (Joyce), Bryce (Jean), Elden, Richard (Dolores) and Morris and brothers-in-law; Casmir Kotulski and Walter Olson.
SallyAnn’s wish was to be cremated. There will be a graveside committal service in the spring, when she will be laid to rest at Twin Lakes Cemetery in Sampson Township, Chippewa County.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
