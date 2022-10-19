Dora Hendricks

Dora Mae Hendricks (Morris) of Gilman passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Oakbrook Health and Rehab, Thorp.
Dora was born on Jan. 7, 1928, in Centerville, Iowa, to Evert C. Morris and Estel A. Morris (McDaniel), moving to the Hannibal area as a child. She was united in marriage to Edward G. Hendricks June 19, 1947, in Cornell.
Dora is survived by her daughter, Donna (Ronald) Severson of Hawkins; her son, Dale (Laura) Hendricks of Gilman; daughter-in-law, Patti Hendricks of Phillips; her grandchildren, Shawn Severson, Patti Farina, Susan Peterson, George Hendricks Jr, Carrie Brooks, Wade Hendricks, Clayton Hendricks, Taylor Hendricks and Bryn Hendricks; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Wanda Dillon of West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward in 1979; her son, George; her daughter, Virginia and her, grandchildren, Timothy and Ronda Severson. She was further preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Evert and Glen Morris and sisters, Mary Kloos, Marie Bergant, Betty Webster, Effie Webster and infant sister, Hazel Morris.
A visitation for Dora will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday Oct. 24, at the Gilman Funeral Home. Burial will follow Tuesday, Oct. 25th at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
