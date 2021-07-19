It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Terry Flater on June 16th, 2021.

Terry was born to Earl and Luella Flater on Sept. 28, 1952. He was the oldest of seven children growing up on a dairy farm in Sheldon. Terry graduated from Flambeau High School in 1970.

On May 14, 1977, Terry and Patty Holzem were united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. They were blessed with two children, Jason in 1981 and Laura in 1986. They recently celebrated 44 years of marriage together.

He was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1974-77. He served as an inventory management specialist.

Terry was employed in the printing industry as a pressman for 30 years and retired in 2008.

One of Terry’s greatest joys was spending time with his grandsons Emmett and Dane Jenness. Terry loved taking care of his lawn and playing cards with friends at a local establishment. Some of Terry’s other joys were traveling, enjoying great food and wine, music, old western movies, boating on the Flambeau River and Sunday football (with a halftime beef roast.)

Terry had a love for the cabin that he and his friend Jeff built in 1989 where he spent many years of relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. His fondest times were during deer hunting season with his hunting buddies, also known as the “Skinner Creek Hunt Club.”

Terry is survived by his wife, Patty; his daughter, Laura and his two grandsons, Emmett and Dane Jenness; his mother, Luella; four brothers, Bill (Marybeth) Flater; Steven (Leslie) Flater; Dennis (Debbie) Flater and Douglas (Marsha) Flater; and two sisters, Sharon (Steven) Hauser and Stacia Flater.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jason; his father, Earl L. Flater and future son-in-law, Jay Jenness.

Terry will be sadly missed by his family as well as other extended relatives and his many friends.

At Terry’s request no service will be held.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.