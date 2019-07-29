Gwen Steele

Gwen E. Steele (Erickson), 66, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Ladysmith, after struggling with increasing health issues. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith with Pastor David Bowles officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.