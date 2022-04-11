Joan Pearson

Joan H. Pearson 94, of Glen Flora, died peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
Joan was born on July 9, 1927, to Sam and Cloe (Crye) Woodard in Ladysmith. She married Floyd Pearson of Glen Flora on Dec. 14,1946. Together they had seven children.
Joan grew up in Ladysmith and worked her teenage years at The Unique Theatre and The Gambles Store. After having her family Joan worked at The Creamery, Sash and Door and was the first woman to work at Fiber Strong. Her favorite job was working at her niece Diane’s Woodshed. Joan retired at the age of 77 from Allen Bradley.
She loved spending time with her sisters, driving them all over and playing Bingo.
She was a loving mother and grandmother, and her grandchildren loved visiting her. We remember her as always happy and wanting all of her children there for every holiday, birthday, any day!
Joan was an avid reader, and was a huge fan of the Brewers and the Packers.
She is survived by her daughters, Lonnie Atkinson of Beloit, Vicki (Ray) Anderson of Glen Flora, Sue Stoneberg of Ladysmith, Kristie Hraban of Ladysmith, Janet (John) Kennedy of Hawkins and Pam (Bob) Kudingo of Ladysmith; her son, Bryan (Jess) Pearson of Ingram; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents; her brother, Don Woodard; her sisters, Doris Joles, Jean Kapp, Joyce Canfield, Marilyn Krisik. Janet Bouzard and Patricia Woodard; three grandsons, Johnny Kennedy Jr., Myles Anderson and Nicholas Pearson; and three sons-in-law, Mark Stoneberg, Joe Hraban and John Atkinson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Glenview Cemetery at a later date.
