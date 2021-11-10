Norene Morton

Norene Fern Morton, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, after a 13-month battle with cancer.
Norene was born to Roy and Irene (Smith) Poppe on Aug. 29, 1946, in the town of Ruby. She married John Joseph Morton on April 19, 1980. She lived in the Glen Flora area for more than 30 years.
There was no greater joy for Norene than to spend time with her family. She enjoyed baking everyone's favorite cookies and giving them out. She especially enjoyed when her grandchildren would "fight" over the last cookie. Norene would laugh and promise to make more.
She commended that hearing her 2-year-old great-granddaughter ask for one of her cookies brought her more joy than she ever thought possible.
Making frosting and decorating sugar cookies for Christmas is a tradition that her family will continue.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela (Brian) Van Boogaard of Jim Falls; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Ken Severson of Glen Flora and sisters, Madeline Telisczak of Medford, Gloria Wagner of Glen Flora, Sharon Larson of Fall Creek and Martha Poppe of Holcombe. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Marian Poppe of Weyerhaeuser. Additional survivors include grandchildren Brandon Evjen of Ladysmith, Tyler Baker if Eau Claire, Brooke (Corey) Walters of Lake Hallie and Taylor (Jordan) Laufenberg of Chippewa Falls; and great-grandchildren, Emersyn Laufenberg and Parker Walters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Delbert Poppe, Harry Poppe and Robert Poppe and her sisters Audrey Powell, Dorothy Bainter and Irene Severson.
Commented