Kay Vaughn

Kay Ann Swoverland-Vaughn, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Kay was the loving daughter of Earl and Alice Swoverland of Tony (both deceased). She and her beloved husband, Gerald Vernon Vaughn, were married for 65 years and raised three children, Kristin Ann Vaughn (deceased), Elizabeth Susan Vaughn and Michael Gerald Vaughn (Wife, Taryn Leah Vaughn). Kay deeply loved her four grandchildren, Blake, Rylie, Payton and Addison.
Kay is survived by her brother, Gary Swoverland, and his wife, Carol Swoverland. She had one sister, Carol (Swoverland) Johnson (deceased), Husband, Gary Johnson.
Kay and her husband Gerald lived on and ran the family farm in Conrath for many years. Kay owned Kay’s Floral in Ladysmith, where she mastered the art of flower creation. Together, Kay and Jerry enjoyed owning and operating Vaughn Place Gallery (antique store) in Holcombe. Kay also loved to create beautiful stained-glass windows and ornaments that remain in her memory in buildings and homes across the US.
Kay was also a master gardener, loved to decorate anything, sew, make arts and crafts, refinish furniture and was an amazing cook.
Kay will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a caring, loving, talented women who never said ‘No’. She loved her church and family with all her heart.
Funeral services for Kay will be on Friday, Dec. 30, at Lake Holcombe United Methodist Church. The visitation is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. and meal to follow.
In memory of Kay, the family is asking for monetary donations to help with the children’s ministry and décor at the United Methodist Church and/or you may send flowers for the service. Cards and donations can be left the day of the service or sent to Jerry Vaughn, 26207 284th St., Holcombe, WI 54745.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
