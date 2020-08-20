Dorothy Linhart

Dorothy Mae (Wonn) Linhart was born in Weyerhaeuser on May 30, 1936.
She attended Island Lake Elementary School and Weyerhaeuser High School.
Around the age of twenty one she married her first husband, John William Krepp. He was a widower with two small children, Judy and Sally. She had three children with John; Rick, Jenny and John.
Dorothy worked as a dispatcher for the Clarendon Hills Police Department. In 1965, while dispatching, Dorothy learned of a car crash involving her husband; John passed away that morning.
In 1969 Dorothy married Wayne Linhart. In 1970, Michael was born.
In 2010, tragedy struck when their youngest son, Michael, died.
Wayne and Dorothy were married 49 years when Wayne passed away in 2018, breaking Dorothy's heart.
Just a little over two years later, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Dorothy passed away.
Dorothy was the loving mother of Sarah “Sally” Gillett (nee Krepp), Richard Krepp, Jennifer (Mark) Hill (nee Krepp), John (Betsy) Krepp, Judy Turner (nee Krepp) and the late Michael (Anne) Linhart; devoted grandmother of Christopher (Bobbie) Gillett, Brian (Renee) Gillett, Karie Gillett, Ryan (Laura) Krepp, Michelle (Andy) Recker, John Krepp, Dan Krepp, Krista Krepp, Andrew Hill, Joey Linhart and Bobby Linhart and cherished great-grandmother of Tyler, Bailey, Victor, Aurora and Natalia Gillett. She was a dear sister to Irene Trowbridge, Delia McLeod, Annabelle Sieja, Albert Wonn, Hazel Luethi, Marge (Wayne) Kaufman and Linda Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Albert Wonn; husband Wayne Linhart;son, Michael Linhart; sister, Jessie Kanabie; brother,Anthony "Tony" Wonn; sister-in-law, Audrey Wonn and brothers-in-law, Dyle Kanable, Charlie Trowbridge, Kenneth McLeod, Ben Sieja, Bob Luethi and Nick Nelson.
She had many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. She was a friend to many and will bemissed dearly.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m.-3p.m., Sept. 12, at her home property.
Commented