James Michael Emmons, Sr., 82, of Holcombe, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home.
Jim was born on May 24, 1938, in Ladysmith, to James and Elizabeth (Fasbinder) Emmons.
He served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 8, 1958, until Jan. 10, 1961. He was stationed in Korea as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles.
On Dec. 10, 1964, he married Bonnie Lee Lane in Waukegan, Ill. In 1967, he moved his family to their home on beautiful Lake Holcombe.
Jim worked hard as a mason for most of his adult life. His career started out working for a company in Illinois and then self-employed when he moved to Holcombe.
Jim enjoyed the many fishing trips to Canada with his brothers and friends and also looked forward every November to getting together with his hunting crew to go deer hunting. Jim and Bonnie loved meeting up with friends for a few drinks, camaraderie and laughter. The past few years, his favorite hobbies included feeding the birds and squirrels and watching them play.
Also one favorite pastime was playing the slot machine and pull tabs at the tavern. According to him, he always won.
Jim was a loving husband, father and the best grandpa to his grandchildren. He loved spoiling them. He will also be missed by his companion, “Willy,” his Dachshund.
He is survived by his children, Curt (Ann) Emmons of Ladysmith, James, Jr. (Ronda) Emmons of Pembroke, Fla., Deborah Emmons of New Auburn and Elizabeth (Paul Giencke) Emmons of Holcombe; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sisters, Karen (Tom) Moore of Pewaukee and MaryAnn (Mike) Brigham of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Bonnie on Nov. 18, 2014; his brothers, Robert, Richard and Joseph and his sister, Judy.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 21, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon with military honors provided by Sheldon American Legion Post 316.
He will forever be remembered as a hard-working man who loved his family and had many friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.