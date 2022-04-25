Barbary Peterson

Barbary Jean (Plummer) Peterson passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at home.
She was the only child born on May 30, 1938, to Charles and Edna (Lundsted) Plummer. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Peterson, on July 7, 1960, at the First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire, and went on to have three boys, Bryan, Jay and Blaine. The family moved to Bruce between 1979/1980, allowing Bryan to finish his senior year in Eau Claire.
Barb started substitute teaching, and later retired from the Bruce School District, having taught fifth grade. She enjoyed reading and all sorts of crafts, including in her younger years reupholstering furniture. She was a Red Hatter and enjoyed her work at the Bruce Public Library, where she served on the board as well as President.
Preceded in death were both parents, Charles and Edna Plummer, and her husband, Jim.
She is survived by her three boys, Bryan, of Bruce, Jay (Julie) of Ladysmith and Blaine (Nancy) of Turtle Lake. She had four grandchildren, Keith and Kelly Kahl, and Kevin and Kim Kahl, all from Almena. She is further survived by four great-grandchildren, Grace, Trent, Elliot and Emmit; her sister-in-law, Judith Hunter of Columbus, Ohio; nephew, Scott Hunter of Columbus, Ohio; and niece, Stephanie (Jim) Stewart of Westerville, Ohio and their extended family.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, April 30, at the American Legion in Bruce, from 1-4 pm.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
