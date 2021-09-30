Anna Kochevar

Anna “Ann” M. (Elzinga) Kochevar, 95, of Sheldon, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
She was born March 11, 1926, in Hollandale, Minn., the daughter of Henry and Anna Elzinga. Ann married Fred Kochevar on Aug. 22, 1946 in Ladysmith. She lived in Sheldon all of her adult life.
She was a school bus driver for 40 years. She and Fred owned and operated their own buses then later drove for the Flambeau School District. Ann was a loving disciplinarian to her passengers. When seeing her out in the community many former students would comment on their fond memories while riding her bus.
She was a member of Sheldon Church of Christ. She and her husband were enthusiastic members of the Sheldon Rough Riders Snowmobile Club.
She was an avid golfer and a girl scout leader. Ann loved to travel. She enjoyed yard work and spending time in her garden. She was famous for her beet jelly.
Ann took great pleasure being with family and friends. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Packers and Brewers, but especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sporting events. Ann had a flair for fashion. People often commented on a woman of her age stepping out of her black Monte Carlo fashionably dressed in heels.
Ann is survived by her four children, Jan Biederman of Sheldon, Vic (Mike) Koch of Wisconsin Dells, Pam (Scott) Starkey of Sheldon and Kevin (Brenda) Kochevar of Rochester, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henri Elzinga of Northport, N.Y., and Harry (Naomi) Elzinga of Longmont, Colo. and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred; son-in-law, El Biederman; brother, Jerry Elzinga and sister-in-law, Pat Elzinga.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Pastor Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sheldon.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.