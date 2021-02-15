Elaine Dillivan

Elaine L. Dillivan, 56, of Bruce, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, after her battle with lung cancer.
Elaine was well known in her community because of her many years working with the public at Express Mart and EZ Stop. She had the gift of gab and enjoyed talking with everyone who stopped in at the station. In her younger years, Elaine loved riding horses with her friends. She had many fond memories of riding with her friends and spoke of them often.
Horses remained a part of her life for many years. Later in life, she could be found drinking coffee and playing Yahtzee with anyone who stopped by to visit. She loved to have visitors so that she could catch up on all the gossip on her days off.
Elaine leaves behind a daughter, Brittany (Garrett) Magnuson; a son, Justin Miller and three grandchildren. Also left behind are brothers, Tom (Sue) Lincoln and Jerry (Dixie) Dillivan; her sister, Brenda (Robert) Sampson and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Dillivan; mother, Mary Dillivan and brother and sister, Terry and Sherri Dillivan.
A celebration of life will be held later in the year for Elaine.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
