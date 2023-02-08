Kathryn Ann (Kaye) Guinn, age 81, of Valley Center, Kansas, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Kaye was born on Sept. 21, 1941, in Ladysmith, to Carl and Helen (Thomas) Cuda. She graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School. She then attended Superior State College for two years before accepting a teaching position in Shiprock, N.M., at an Indian reservation. It was there she met and married her first husband, Ron Yeahquo. They had two children, Christopher and Wendy.
Years later, Ron passed away and Kaye moved to Newton, Kan. She went back to college and received her teaching degree. She taught fourth grade at Valley Center West Middle School in Valley Center, Kan. She remained there until she retired.
Kaye met and married her second husband, also Ron, in 1986. They lived in rural Kansas, and Kaye loved working in the yard, gardening and mowing. She was an avid biker and made many beautiful quilts.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Guinn; two children, Christopher Yeahquo and Wendy Thomas; one granddaughter, Megan Miller; a sister, Joan Stucky and a brother, Thomas Cuda.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen Cuda, and two brothers, Charles "Chuck" and John "Jack).
A celebration of life will be held at the Ron Guinn home, 7800 E. 117th St. North, Valley Center, KS. 67147, at a later date this spring.
A memorial to Hospice is suggested. It can be sent in memory of Kaye to Kaufman Funeral Home, 418 Chestnut St., Halstead, KS, 67056.
