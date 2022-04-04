John Villiard

John Roger Villiard, age 85, of Exeland, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his four children.
John was born on Dec. 31, 1936, in Radisson, the son of William and Lydia (Landon) Villiard. He married his sweetheart, Beverly, in 1957. John worked much of his career in St. Paul, Minn., mostly as a roller operator for asphalt paving companies. In 1983, John and son, Rick, started their own business, R & J Blacktop in Exeland, which they operated until John retired in 2011. John worked many winter months for Gerber Brothers Ford, as well as doing some logging.
He loved his six grandchildren and two great granddaughters. John and Bev enjoyed several great trips to Las Vegas with his brother, Ray, and sister-in-law, Sharon, as well as with some other great friends. He loved watching baseball. Playing cribbage with his Sunday afternoon crew of Russ, Dave and Bruce was a weekly highlight for over 20 years. John and his neighbor, Dick Veness, worked and shared a little camper together for many years in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., at their paving plant. In 1979, John and Dick started the Beverly Hills Hunting Camp where many memorable hunting seasons, stories, and poker games were shared and enjoyed.
John is survived by his four children, Larry (Paula), Rick (Lori), Sheila and Ryan; six grandchildren, Tyler (Emma), Hope (Nick), Ally, Paige (Nico), Tanner (Katie) and Kari; two great granddaughters, Ruth and Bea; sisters-in-law, Adeline and Sharon; brother-in-law, Carl Marucha and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; parents, William and Lydia; brothers, William, Henry, Jim and Raymond; sister, Alyce; father and mother-in-law, Tilmer and Harriet Solberg; son-in-law, Mark Mattmiller; grandson, Cody; as well as many sisters and brothers-in-law.
The memorial service will be held at noon, Friday, April 8, at Pineview Funeral Service with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland, at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon prior to the service at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at Helsings Bar & Grill in Radisson.
The family would like to thank the hospice staff from Rice Lake, Jamie and Lori from Pineview Funeral Services, Rev. Mark Bartlett and all the friends and family who brought food and well wishes to the house.
Online condolences can be made at www.pineviewfuneralservice.com.
