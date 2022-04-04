John Villiard

John Roger Villiard, age 85, of Exeland, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his four children. The memorial service will be held at noon, Friday, April 8, at Pineview Funeral Service with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland, at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon prior to the service at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at Helsings Bar & Grill in Radisson.