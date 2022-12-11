Donna Kassela

Donna Mae Kassela, 86, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from an age-related illness at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake, where she resided for several years. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Burial will follow in Weyerhaeuser Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.