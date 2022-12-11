Donna Kassela

Donna Mae Kassela, 86, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from an age-related illness at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake, where she resided for several years. She was born on July 8, 1936, in Cudahy, to Karl and Linda (Zimbleman) Jessen.
Donna married Robert Kassela on April 11, 1953, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2016.
Donna’s hobbies included oil painting, flower gardening, bird watching and her pets.
She is survived by two sons, James (Catherine) Kassela of Anchorage, Alaska, and Michael (Julie) of Ham Lake, Minn.; four grandchildren, Corey, Brandon, Dylan and Sophia and two great-grandsons, Colton Matthew Kassela and Brayden James Kassela.
She was preceded in death by her father, Karl, in 1952; mother, Linda, in 1997; husband, Robert, in 2016; a son, Steven Robert Kassela, on Oct. 11, 1983; and three siblings, Judith Lutter, Karl Jessen, Jr. and Margret Gehrke.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Burial will follow in Weyerhaeuser Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
