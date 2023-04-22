Yvonne Rozowski

Yvonne Marie Rozowski (Collins) entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.
Bonnie, as most people knew her, was born on Aug. 13, 1935, in Plainfield, to Eldon and Marion Collins. She grew up in Ladysmith, where she was voted the Ladysmith Mardi Gras Queen in 1952.
She received her teaching degree from UW-Superior and went on to educate young minds before and after raising her family. She lived most of her adult life in the Milwaukee area before moving to Janesville to be near her daughter.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Greg) Zainer, Julie Wiesen and Peter (Deirdre) Rozowski. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristopher (Kristen) Zainer, Megan (David) Sved, and Alex Zainer, Andrea (Geoff) Linn and Katie Wiesen, and Jackson, Amelie and Margot Rozowski. She also had two great-grandchildren, Lizzie and Teddy Linn. She is further survived by her brothers, Jim (Joanne) Collins and Ted(Eileen) Collins and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, Peter Rozowski.
Interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.