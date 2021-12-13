Larry Miller

Larry D. Miller, 80, a resident of Ladysmith, passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Larry was born March 15, 1941, in Pana, Ill., to Clinton and Dorothy (Wood) Miller. Upon completion of high school, Larry served in the United States Army.
He married the love of his life Marie T. Korb on Oct. 3, 1964. From beginning to end a love so strong and rarely found standing the test of time. Together they raised 10 wonderful children nine girls and a boy. Larry’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were precious to him; he made sure each of them knew they were special.
Larry was compassionate; he had a kind and caring heart. He always took time for those in need even at his own expense. He was a man of fortitude, aptitude, honesty and integrity. His loyalty was irreproachable; his word was gold right or wrong. All of that was blended with a keen sense of humor that walked the line to some but able to turn a grey day bright on the darkest of days. Everyone he met was a chance at a new friendship or an opportunity for him to help. These lessons and attributes he passed on to his children. He valued his friendship with the Amish as much as he valued his own family. His appreciation and admiration of them was unparalleled.
Nature was his passion, he never passed up a chance to give a fallen tree, nut, discarded furniture, or whatever he came upon a second life. Many remember his delectable maple syrup. He taught his kids patience awaiting hours on deer drives or silently sitting awaiting the bite of a fish. He was a hard worker and looked at life as constant adventure. He valued the simple things in life. His grandchildren will forever remember helping him with lottery scratch off tickets, sipping cappuccino as he joked and teased them.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; 10 children, Cathy Miller, Joan (Dell) Carlson, Christine Zehner, Rita (Aliaksandr Polaz) Miller, Barbara (William) Laing, Linda (Craig) Stock, Susan (Rob) Joachim, Daniel (Katie Gohde) Miller, Patricia (Charlie Hensen) Miller and Emily (Matt) Fye; 21 grandchildren, Kayla, Lori, Wyatt, Tia, Bo, BrieEl, Willow, Travis, Lainy, Jeffrey, Jordan, Jovan, Kaedan, Angelina, Tristan, Amber, Teegan, Shannon, Kitara, Abigail and Lily; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lemuel (Faye) Miller and Arnold (Doris) Miller; one sister, Janet (Arthur) Hoehn and three sisters-in-law, Lenora, Lizzy and Georgia Miller.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Clinton and Dorothy Miller; six brothers, Alvie, Pren, Glenn, Loren, Donald and Leroy; one daughter, Francis; one son-in-law, Biff Zehner; her grandson, Travis Lee; two great-grandsons, James Ezra and Ethan Anthony and a great-granddaughter, Myka Shay.
The funeral will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the service begins. The family asks those wishing to honor him plant a tree in his memory.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
