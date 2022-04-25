Patricia E. “Patti” Frisinger, 69, of Bruce, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. and will be led by Deacon Tom Fuhrman. There will also be an hour of visitation beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Commented