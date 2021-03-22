Beth Calbaum

Beth (Ellison) Calbaum, age 93, of Berlin, formerly of Princeton, Wis., passed away at Patriot Place in Berlin on Friday, March 19, 2021, after a long, well lived life. A private family funeral service for Beth will be held on Wednesday, March 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Princeton. Pastor John Stelter will officiate. Beth will be laid to rest following the service in the Memory Hill Cemetery in Princeton.