Beth Calbaum

Beth (Ellison) Calbaum, age 93, of Berlin, formerly of Princeton, Wis., passed away at Patriot Place in Berlin on Friday, March 19, 2021, after a long, well lived life. She was born shortly after her twin sister Betty, on May 2, 1927, in Hawkins, a daughter of Christian and Edna (Anderson) Ellison.
Beth was baptized and later confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Tony High School, in Tony, in 1945. In 1946, she graduated from Milwaukee School of Cosmetology of Eau Claire. Over the course of her life, she worked in salons in Wausau, Milwaukee and Princeton.
In June of 1947, Beth was united in marriage to Eldon Calbaum at Ephrata Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. They shared 53 years of marriage before Eldon’s passing on May 23, 2000, at the Markesan Resident Home.
Beth was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Princeton going back to the 1960s. Next to her family and church, her greatest love was music. She was a past member of trios, duos and several choirs. She sang in the St. John’s choir for many years and passed her love of music on to her six children. In later years, she enjoyed playing the organ for the Lutheran services at the Sunnyview Nursing Home of Princeton and Patriot Place.
Also important in her life were art, sewing, cooking, and gardening. Beth embroidered many gifts for her family to keep as remembrances. An avid crossword puzzle fan, she always had one on hand that could be completed. She was a charter member of the Princeton TOPS group that started in 1979.
Beth and Eldon loved to travel. When their children were young, they would drive through the night to get to the mountains and spend their vacation camping. Throughout their marriage, they were able to visit all 50 states, Europe and New Zealand, which they found very warm and interesting.
Beth loved to visit in the true Swedish tradition and also furnished familiar dishes at the annual Ellison reunion.
Those Beth leaves behind to cherish her memory include her dearly loved family, two sons, Ron (Sherry) Calbaum of Princeton and Kevin (Candi) Calbaum of rural Neshkoro; three daughters, Dianne McGovern of Muskegon, Mich., Gail Ehrenberg of Fond du Lac and Gwen (Ken) Francis of Verona; daughter-in-law, Jan Calbaum of Princeton; 13 grandchildren, Cheryl (Matt) Griffith, Crystal (Kevin) Ponto, Cory Calbaum, Chad Calbaum, Michelle (Gordy) Keyzer, Jonathan (Carrie) Calbaum, Tim (Heidi) McGovern, Amanda Ehrenberg, Betsy (Chris) Guglielmo, Emily Francis, Adam Francis, Jason (Cassie) Calbaum and Megan Calbaum; 12 great-grandchildren, Alexandrea (Justin) Bowey, Kaitlyn, Alyssa and MacKenna Ponto, Dakota (Emily) Calbaum, twins, Allison and Jillian McGovern, Owen Michael, Evan Calbaum, Carter Sippel, Hannah Guglielmo and Clarabeth Calbaum; four great-great-grandchildren, Ryan and Madison Calbaum, Riley and Sawyer Bowey; brother-in-law, Joe Hainzlsperger of Colby; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, close friends and her sweet dog, Muffin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Edna Ellison; her husband of 53 years, Eldon Calbaum; son, Vern Calbaum; five brothers, Carl (Avis), Herb (Helen), Nobel (Clara), Russell (Leona) and Oliver (Donna) Ellison; four sisters, Dorothy (William) Briggs, Mae (Walter) Bennor, Betty (Marvin) Hayes, and a baby sister, Marie; grandson, Brian Calbaum; three sisters-in-law, Florence (George) Kropelin, Shirley (Vic) Krueger and Avis Hainzlsperger; son-in-law, James McGovern; and her oldest and dearest friend, Marian Fricke.
Beth was a very special person, mother and friend who will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
A private family funeral service for Beth will be held on Wednesday, March 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Princeton. Pastor John Stelter will officiate. Beth will be laid to rest following the service in the Memory Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
