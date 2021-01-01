Mary Jennejohn

Mary L. Jennejohn, age 85, of Lublin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau. Per Mary's request, no services will be held.
Mary Lou Whittenberger was born on Sept. 19, 1935, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Charles L. and Opal L. (Stockberger) Whittenberger, Sr., where she was raised and received her education. Mary was united in marriage to George A. Ewer on Jan. 28, 1952 in Ladysmith. They resided in the Holcombe area until George's death on Feb. 6, 1970. She then held various jobs to raise her children. Mary met Harold W. Jennejohn while working at A&P Enterprises and they were married on Dec. 22, 1973 in Neillsville. They resided south of Thorp for a few years and she was the Tupperware lady, before moving to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1981. Mary worked at Tyson Foods in Bentonville, Ark., and went back to school to earn her GED. After retiring from Tyson Foods, they moved to the Lublin area where they did upholstery work and enjoyed spending time together fishing.
She was dedicated to taking care of her family. Mary was kind-hearted, stubborn, and had huge gardens, where she canned so much food her basement was like a fallout shelter. Mary loved to watch birds and wildlife that would come to her feeders. Anytime someone would visit, she had to walk them through the yard to all of her flower beds. She truly did have a green thumb and a heart of gold.
Mary is survived by her husband, Harold, of Thorp; eight children, Juanita Jerome of Chippewa Falls, Peggy (Paul) Senn of Cadott, Charles Ewer (Lori Carrillo) of Marshfield, Pattie Klapatauskas of Hopkinsville, Ky., Ronald (Lisa) Ewer of Hopkinsville, Ky., Mary (Kevin) Eichelt of Lublin, Roger (Arlene) Ewer of Medford and Jennie Jennejohn of Lublin; 35 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; her daughters-in-law, LouAnn Ewer-Coulthurst of Marshfield and Theresa Ewer of Cadott; her brothers, George (Cheryl) Whittenberger of St. Francis, Minn. and Don (Donna) Whittenberger of Copperas Cove, Texas; her sister: Charlotte Gorsenger of Minneapolis, Minn.; her sister-in-law, Verdella Whittenberger of Tomahawk and her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, George Ewer; her sons, Kenneth and Michael Ewer; her grandson, Justin Eichelt; her great-grandsons, Ayden Eichelt, Isaac Repetto and Hayden Gustavson; her brothers, Russell Whittenberger and Charles L. Whittenberger, Jr. and her sister, Betty Hastings.
