Eugene Mukina

Eugene (Gene) Francis Mukina passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the age of 85, at Care and Rehab-Ladysmith.
Gene was the oldest child born Jan. 17, 1937, to Frank Mukina and Clara (DuBiel) Mukina. He lived on the home farm the majority of his life located in the town of Grant. This was his favorite place to be. He enjoyed watching the wildlife and quietness of the farm. Gene liked to fish a lot when he could, plant a small garden and hunting season with the guys.
Gene is survived by his sisters, Darlene Srp of Glen Flora and Eileen (Ken) Riehle of Stratford; his nieces and nephews, Brian (Judy) Srp, Kim (Dan) LaPorte, Kari (Jim) Srp, Kristy (Jamie) Minks, Mike (Kristine) Riehle and Denise Riehle; his aunt, June Mukina and many cousins, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Wayne Srp and brother-in-law, Tony Srp.
It was Gene’s wishes for no funeral or service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.