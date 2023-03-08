John Charles Leroux, 66, took off with Jesus on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
John was born in Chicago, Ill., on March 29, 1956, to Jean (Jenneman) Leroux and George John Leroux. He moved to the family farm near Ladysmith in early childhood.
Active in football, basketball and baseball, he graduated academically high in his class from Flambeau High School in 1974 and went on to study engineering, first at UW-River Falls and then at UW-Madison where he received a bachelor of science in engineering in 1979.
John came to know Jesus as his Savior in college and remained steadfast until Jesus came for him on Sunday. His first job was at Manitowoc Company, and he spent the rest of his career at Mercury Racing/High Performance, where he retired after 35 years in May 2021.
John had a wide range of interests including spending time with family on and off the water, playing basketball at the Y, yearly trips to Williamsburg, a lifetime of learning (from Greek to astronomy), reading (“Further up and further in” – C.S. Lewis), and serving behind the scenes. He was also a fantastic and adventurous cook and could often be found making pancakes on Saturday mornings; his son, Rhys (Kelsey) Leroux; his siblings, George (Ann) Leroux, Jeff (Anita) Leroux, Judy Hetchler, Andy Leroux, Lisa (Glenn) Borgstrom, Irene (Harvey) Powell, Dianne Leroux and Suzanne Leroux and many nieces and nephews.
We are so incredibly grateful to the highly capable and compassionate team of nurses, medical technicians, and physicians in the Mercy (Ascension) ICU unit during the past week for their skilled hands and tender hearts. Memorials will be given to support his favorite ministry, Wild at Heart.
His family and friends are invited to celebrate John’s life of joy and faithfulness at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, at New Life Community Church, 3250 W 9th Ave., Oshkosh. Greeting time before service, refreshments and fellowship to follow.
