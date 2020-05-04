Kristine Grunseth

Kristine Lynn Grunseth, 62, died on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Kristine was born in Ladysmith, to Richard and Dolores Sammons on Dec. 9, 1957. She moved to Oregon in 1980, where she lived in Salem before moving to Stayton in 1988 to raise her children. Eventually, in 2012, she moved back to Salem.
For nearly 30 years she had been employed at Marian Estates where she worked tirelessly to enrich the lives of the residents, most recently as activities director. Kristine loved the outdoors; she enjoyed hiking, camping, biking and kayaking. At home she could frequently be found in her garden, or picking berries, which she often made into delicious jam.
She had a particular fondness for the Oregon Coast, especially the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area.
Kristine is survived by her partner, Steve States of Salem, Ore.; her mother, Dolores Sammons of Salem; her elder son, Adam (fiancé, Laura Taggart-Murphy) Grunseth of Corvallis; her younger son, Sam (Jenna Spears) Grunseth of Portland, Ore.; her elder brother, Erik (Pam) Sammons, of Bend, Ore.; her middle brother, Mark Sammons of Salem and her numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Sammons of Aumsville, Ore.
Due to the event restrictions resulting from COVID-19 the family will only be holding a small, private memorial service at this time. However, a memorial website has been established at krisgrunseth.com where her friends and family are invited to share their memories and find information about future memorials.
